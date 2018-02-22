WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The head of the National Rifle Association spoke to conservatives Thursday as his organization faces heavy criticism from student activists in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre spoke about the shooting at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“We share a goal of safe schools,” he said.

He said Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy are eager to blame the NRA and are calling “for even more government control.”

LaPierre said opponents of gun rights want to “sweep under the carpet” the failure of school safety, families “and even the unbelievable failure of the FBI” to prevent the shootings.

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch also spoke and called out news coverage of the Florida shooting.

“Many in the legacy media love mass shootings,” she said. “I’m not saying you love the tragedy, but you love the ratings.”

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the NRA leadership Thursday, calling them “great people and great American patriots.” He said they will “do the right thing.”

What many people don’t understand, or don’t want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

On Wednesday, teen survivors and others rallied for tougher gun laws and told lawmakers things will change when they are able to vote.

“No longer can you take money from the NRA,” said student Delaney Tarr. “Because we are coming after you.”

Many CPAC participants agree with the NRA’s message, but they’re interested in other pressing issues, like the Russia investigation and the upcoming midterm elections.

“The opposite side usually wins, so to pull this off for Republicans is actually a difficult thing to do,” said participant Martin O’Sullivan.

The president speaks at CPAC on Friday.

