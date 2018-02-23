ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities have identified a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed earlier this week in Asbury Park.
The boy was identified Friday by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office as Yovanni Banos-Merino. His mother, Lilia Merino, was also wounded and has been treated and released from the hospital.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting, which happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Ridge Avenue.
The teen faces murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and other charges, authorities said. He is believed to be an alleged accomplice in the shooting.
According to investigators, another person who was inside the home was the intended target of the shooting and not the victims.
Police are still searching for others who may have been involved and Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Weisbrot of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Sean DeShader of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300; contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or visit www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.