WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump spent Friday pushing his plan to prevent school shootings.

At a joint press conference with the Australian Prime Minister, Trump once again made his case for gun legislation.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, he called for stronger background checks and banning so-called bump stocks – the devices that can turn weapons into machine guns. He also elaborated on his idea of arming teachers.

“It’s very important that we have offensive capability, as well as defensive capability, that’s within the schools,” the president said.

Insisting he will take action on guns and school shootings, Trump doubled down by saying that armed security guards are not enough and trained teachers should also carry guns.

“A security guard doesn’t know the children, doesn’t love the children,” he said. “The teachers love their children, they love their pupils, they love their students. They’re doing it also for love.

“Now, they have to be very adept. I’m not talking about every teacher; I’m talking about a small percentage,” he continued.

The idea has triggered reaction and ridicule around the country.

“Giving teachers guns suggests the only thing we have to worry about is a gun attack in a school. That’s just not true. We have gun attacks in nightclubs, we have gun attacks in shopping malls. We can have gun attacks anywhere at any give time,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The governor said only taking care of the school shooting issue is not enough, especially if the answer is more guns. He said any legislation that gets passed will just be for show.

“Bump stocks, we’ll raise the age from 18 to 21 — they’ll then have the ability to say, ‘look, we did something.’ It will be meaningless. It will be pandering. It will not address the problem,” he said.

The president talked about the armed security guard Scot Peterson, who failed to go inside the Florida high school while the shooting took place.

“He decided not to go in. That was not his finest moment — I can tell you. He waited and he didn’t want to go into the school,” he said. “I just heard this and it’s a terrible situation.”

With the Australian Prime Minister by his side, Trump also spoke about the nation’s strong gun laws, which were passed after a massacre killed 35 people in 1996. There have been no mass shootings in Australia since.

“They are very different countries, with very different sets of problems. But I think we are well on the way to solving that horrible problem that happens far too often in the United States,” he said.

The president also promoted his ideas on guns at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC. Earlier at the White House, he talked about still another issue he wants to address: mental illness.

“The mentally ill people that have mental problems – we cannot allow them to have guns,” he said. “So we’re going to be very strong on that. That’s going to go a long way.”