WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — After an emotional meeting with school shooting survivors and parents of victims, President Donald Trump is set to meet with state and local officials about school safety Thursday at the White House.

The president had invited the teen survivors and parents Wednesday in a show of his resolve against gun violence in the wake of last week’s shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and in past years at schools in Connecticut and Colorado.

Watch Extended Coverage Of The Wednesday Session:

“How have we not stopped this after Columbine, after Sandy Hook?,” said Stoneman Douglas student Samuel Zeif. “I’m sitting with a mother who lost her son.”

“There needs to be significant change in this country,” Parkland shooting survivor Justin Gruber said.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed last week, noted the previous school massacres and raged over his loss.

“My daughter has no voice,” he said. “She was murdered last week and she was taken from us.”

The student body president at the Parkland school, Julia Cordover, tearfully told Trump that she “was lucky enough to come home from school.”

She added, “I am confident you will do the right thing.”

Trump promised to be “very strong on background checks.” And he suggested he supported allowing some teachers and other school employees to carry concealed weapons to be ready for intruders.

“If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack quickly,” Trump said.

But largely, the president listened Wednesday, holding handwritten notes bearing his message to the families. “I hear you” was written in black marker.

Trump said at the end of an hour listening to tales of pain and anguish, “Thank you for pouring out your hearts because the world is watching and we’re going to come up with a solution.”

Trump later tweeted that he would “always remember” the meeting. “So much love in the midst of so much pain. We must not let them down. We must keep our children safe!!”

Meanwhile, some of the victims’ parents confronted lawmakers during a town hall in Florida Wednesday night.

“Look at me and tell me guns were the factor in the hunting of our kids at the school this week,” Fred Guttenburg said to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). “Look at me and tell me you will accept it and work with us to do something about guns.”

Thousands of students also joined Stoneman Douglas survivors at a rally in Florida’s state capital Wednesday. They called for action in the form of gun safety legislation and pushed for a ban on assault-style rifles.

