PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Chilling new details have emerged from a call made to the FBI tip line preceding the deadly Valentine’s Day shooting at a high school in South Florida.

The agency says it failed to act after a woman close to the suspect told investigators “I know he’s going to explode.” The revelation comes as the debate rages on how to prevent similar gun violence in American schools.

The woman says she saw one warning sign after the next in 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, saying he had the mental capacity of a 12 or 13-year-old with a growing arsenal of guns and an uncontrollable temper.

Click here to donate to the families of victims and survivors.

She says she feared something could lead him to “getting into a school and just shooting the place up.” Now, people across the nation are demanding change.

“You failed us,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivor Samantha Fuentes said. “You took an oath, and you broke your promise.” Fuentes directed her harsh words at armed school resource officer Scot Peterson, who officials say hid outside as Cruz opened fire in the hallways and classrooms of the school, killing 17.

On Friday, President Trump further pushed his controversial proposal to arm teachers with guns.

“A security guard doesn’t know the children, doesn’t love the children,” he said. “You have to be adept. I’m not talking about every teacher, I’m talking about a small percentage.”

In one Ohio county, the sheriff said he had over 300 teachers sign up in less than eight hours, all wanting to be trained in firearms. Meanwhile, the very teachers who lived through the February 14th nightmare say no way.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie denounced the idea, saying he’s “totally against arming teachers.”

In New York, lawmakers share his sentiment.

“They’re trying to distract us from the reality of the matter,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “Giving a teacher a gun suggests the only thing we need to worry about is a gun attack at a school. Not true.”

The debate continues as many wonder how Cruz was able to commit mass murder after several tipsters alerted authorities. In a more 13 minute call to the FBI, a woman close to the confessed gunman revealed his threatening social media posts, his arsenal of weapons, and his desire to kill, saying, “I just want to, you know, get it off my chest in case something does happen, and I do believe something’s going to happen.”

Starting next week, school resources officers in Broward County will be armed with semi-automatic weapons. The superintendent says it’s a temporary move mean to help safeguard against a possible copycat attack as high school students get set to return to class Wednesday.