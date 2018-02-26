By Dierdre Haggerty



The fictional “Central Perk” of “Friends” might have catapulted the popularity of the coffee house, but juggernaut chains have certainly monopolized the industry since. If you are looking for the homey feel the sitcom characterized, then check out five of some of the best local coffee shops in New York City. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, these coffee houses epitomize New Yorkers and the beverage that fuels us.

Black Fox Coffee Co.

70 Pine St.

New York, NY 10005

(917) 742-0133

www.blackfoxcoffee.com

Located in Manhattan’s Financial District, Black Fox Coffee CO. opened in 2016 to deliver “consistency,” a positive and interactive “customer experience” and “quality” coffee.” This locally owned coffee shop is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy seasonal favorites, espresso, teas and more along with small plates for breakfast and lunch, including soups and sandwiches and treats.

Toby’s Estate Coffee

135 N. 6th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(347) 586-0063

www.tobysestate.com

Originating in Williamsburg by Aussie owners, Toby’s Estate Coffee has since grown to five additional cafes and/or espresso bars. In addition to “neighborhood favorites” such as the “Egg on a Roll,” muffins and more, the flagship store in Brooklyn and the West Village offer classes on brewing. Feel at-home with quality coffee, good eats and an attentive staff. Toby’s Estate is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Devoción

69 Grand St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(718) 285-6180

www.devocion.com

If fresh coffee from farm to table is your yearning, then Devoción is the go-to source. Founded by Colombian native Steven Sutton who after attending school in America believed the coffee from his homeland wasn’t receiving the respect it deserved in the States. After opening in Bogotá, the brand’s first roaster and café was landed in Williamsburg. Devoción is open Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oslo Coffee Company

442 E. 75th St.

New York, NY 10021

(718) 782-0332

www.oslocoffee.com

Located on the Upper East Side, Oslo Coffee Company is as cozy as the neighborhood in which it sits. With 2 additional locations in Williamsburg, including its flagship store that began in 2003, drinking fresh roasted coffee among exhibits from local artists is easy to come by. The Yorkville location is open Monday thru Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Abraço

81 East 7th St.

New York, NY 11003

(212) 388-9731

www.abraconyc.com

This East Village coffee roaster and espresso bar opened in 2007. More than coffee, Abraço serves fresh baked goods surrounded by music and friends in the quaint locally-owned coffee shop. This neighborhood delight is closed on Mondays and open Tuesday thru Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00p.m.

