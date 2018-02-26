NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Attorneys for the woman who had a tree fall on her and her three children in Central Park last year say they are filing a $200 million lawsuit against New York City, the Central Park Conservancy and others.

Anne Monoky suffered a fractured vertebrae and neck injuries when the tree fell inside the park on West Drive near 62nd Street back on Aug, 15, 2017.

“This is an important lawsuit, we believe, for the citizens of New York City and we believe it has national implications,” Attorney Thomas Kline said at a news conference Monday. “This was preventable. This was a tree in decay.”

Her attorneys believe the large amount of $200 million is needed to make a point so the city does more to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported.

“This was a tree that was failing in every way,” said Attorney Jordan Merson.”This is a very serious case with very serious injuries.”

Monoky was knocked unconscious and she and her three young sons, including her infant boy who was strapped to her chest, were pinned under branches. A crowd of good Samaritans helped rescue the family.

Speaking out for the first time since the incident, Monoky said Monday that “our lives are forever altered.”

“We had a terrifying thing happen,” she said. “I work every day to stay positive for my boys and my husband.”

City parks experts later blamed the incident on a rotting root system hidden under the pavement.