CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Central Park, Local TV, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Attorneys for the woman who had a tree fall on her and her three children in Central Park last year say they are filing a $200 million lawsuit against New York City, the Central Park Conservancy and others.

Anne Monoky suffered a fractured vertebrae and neck injuries when the tree fell inside the park on West Drive near 62nd Street back on Aug, 15, 2017.

“This is an important lawsuit, we believe, for the citizens of New York City and we believe it has national implications,” Attorney Thomas Kline said at a news conference Monday. “This was preventable. This was a tree in decay.”

Her attorneys believe the large amount of $200 million is needed to make a point so the city does more to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported.

“This was a tree that was failing in every way,” said Attorney Jordan Merson.”This is a very serious case with very serious injuries.”

Monoky was knocked unconscious and she and her three young sons, including her infant boy who was strapped to her chest, were pinned under branches. A crowd of good Samaritans helped rescue the family.

Speaking out for the first time since the incident, Monoky said Monday that “our lives are forever altered.”

“We had a terrifying thing happen,” she said. “I work every day to stay positive for my boys and my husband.”

City parks experts later blamed the incident on a rotting root system hidden under the pavement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch