CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Carmen Farina, Local TV, Marcia Kramer, Schools Chancellor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Retiring New York City schools chancellor Carmen Fariña sat down for a frank interview Tuesday to talk about what’s next, and some of the hot-button issues facing the agency.

Fariña spoke exclusively with CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer.

Kramer asked Fariña if she felt nostalgic as she walked the halls of the New York City Department of Education.

“Yeah I think so a little bit, but I’m trying very hard to also think of the future,” Fariña said.

Fariña has been a New York City educator for more than 50 years. She has been a teacher, a principal, a superintendent, and of course, a schools chancellor who improved test scores and graduation rates. She also brought pre-K and 3K to tens of thousands of city kids.

After a visit to a classroom located at the DOE headquarters, the soon-to-retire chancellor talked with Kramer about many subjects – including how to tell whether a school is a good school or a bad school.

“The school climate – are people smiling… is there a sense of energy?” Fariña said.

Fariña also discussed the effect the outspoken students who survived the Florida school shooting are having on the nation.

“Their active engagement is a wonderful civics lesson,” she said.

Fariña also spoke out against the idea of arming teachers.

“A teacher’s job is to teach, and to be very honest, I don’t think they need that burden,” she said. “But I also feel that when teachers make a promise to teach, I think it would not be something that they would be comfortable doing, and I don’t think that we should impose that on them.”

One of Kramer and Fariña’s frankest exchanges concerned the educational neglect at some religious schools – yeshivas – which do not meet the bare minimum teaching requirements for English, math and other state-mandated subjects even though they receive tens of millions of taxpayer dollars.

“We have gone to visit these schools,” she said. “We’ve done over 15 school visits.”

It is a sticky wicket for Fariña. Her department is accused of dragging its feet on an investigation that has lasted well over two years without a conclusion.

The recently reelected Mayor Bill de Blasio is accused of lacking the political will to do something. That is why Fariña’s frankness was startling.

“It’s a matter of making moral decisions as well as legal decisions,” Fariña said, adding that the moral decisions are “that students should be able to read and write when they graduate school.”

But Fariña was careful to point out that it is up to the state to enforce it.

Kramer: “These are people who are getting public funds. Would you let another group get away with that?

Fariña: “Well, this is state monies, and this is why lot of criteria has to come from the state.”

Kramer: “Should they lose accreditation if they’re not training kids with basic skills?”

Fariña: “I think that’s what the commissioner’s working on now.”

The chancellor said her successor will have to carry that ball over the finish line. Meanwhile, she is filling up her dance card with plans to take a safari with one of her grandchildren, for art and history courses, and to continue a life of learning.

Mayor de Blasio has yet to name Fariña’s replacement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch