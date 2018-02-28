NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The investigation continues into a stray bullet shooting in Brooklyn that left an 8-year-old girl hospitalized after a man who had been questioned was released and no charges were filed.

The NYPD wants to interview six men seen in exclusive surveillance video obtained by CBS2 fighting inside a Canarsie Popeyes restaurant Monday just after 5:30 p.m.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Altercation In Restaurant Spills Out Onto Street

Investigators believe one of them may be responsible or may have information on the person who fired a shot that critically injured the 8-year-old girl, who was coming home from school in a white van.

“A bunch of kids were here in Popeyes punching each other,” said owner Nasery Rauf. “I started chasing them out from the store and the fight started outside more.”

The brawl spilled out into the parking lot as the school van was coming to a stop at East 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue. The stray bullet pierced the window of the van, grazing the girl on her head.

VIDEO: Emergency Responders Help Girl After Shooting

The child was rushed to Brookdale Hospital by paramedics. She was just one block from home at the time of the shooting.

“It could’ve been another way,” said neighbor Joan Gordon. “Thank Jesus it only grazed her, she is alive.”

“It’s very sad,” said resident Denise Rodriguez. “She’s a nice little girl, the parents also.”

Police initially questioned a 27-year-old man in connection with the shooting, but he was later released. Now detectives want to talk to the six men in the surveillance video.

The investigation is ongoing.