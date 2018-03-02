NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The mother of two children allegedly murdered by their nanny in their Upper West Side home lashed out at the accused murderer Friday.

Prosecutors say that Yoselyn Ortega, 55, stabbed 6-year-old Lucia “Lulu” Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim to death in a bathtub before turning the knife on herself back in Oct. 2012.

Their mother Marina Krim returned home with couple’s third child to find Lulu and Leo dead.

Marina Krim lashed out at Ortega as she concluded her testimony in court Friday.

“You’re evil and you like this!” she said. “You’re getting pleasure!”

In testimony earlier, Marina Krim recalled “there was a moment in the kitchen once, she was just looking at me with this glare on her face that was just pure evil. A really weird, mean look.”

Just weeks before the killings, Krim told Ortega she was pregnant for the fourth time.

“She did one of her overly emotional things, gave me giant hug, ‘Oh Marina, I love you, I’m so happy,'” Krim testified.

When that pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, she testified that Ortega’s reaction was very different.

“When I told her that… she didn’t say anything. She gave me no emotion at all. She looked mad that I had this miscarriage,” Krim testified.

Ortega’s defense attorney asked Krim if she ever considered firing Ortega.

“There was nothing to fire her about at that point,” Krim testified. “I was aware of her strange behaviors but nothing to fire her over.”

Ortega’s defense attorney asked Krim about talking to police after the murders.

Krim grew upset and yelled “I don’t remember what I said that day, I was grieving in a massive way,” CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

Ortega remains emotionless in court, even as some of the jurors show anguish at the heartbreaking details, Aiello reported.

Watch: Prosecutor’s Opening Statement

Krim began her testimony Thursday, telling Ortega directly “You are totally out of this world” and then, to the court, “She’s a liar!”

She described in heartbreaking detail how she realized something was terribly wrong when she went to pick up Lulu from ballet class and she wasn’t there. When she returned home with her 3-year-old daughter Nessie, she saw an unforgettable and awful sight.

“It’s like a total horror movie. I walk down the hall and I see the light on under the door,” she testified. “I see Lulu. I knew that she was dead. She’s lying in the bathtub and her eyes are open. I see Leo next to her. They had blood on them. Then I see the defendant, blood all over her and eyes bugging out. All I remember saying to her is ‘I hate you!'”

Lulu tried to defend herself.

“And the defendant repaid Lulu’s resistance with almost 30 different stab and slash wounds to her body and her neck,” the prosecutor said.

“She killed my best friends,” Marina Krim testified, adding that during the two years Ortega worked for the family, she never complained about any struggles that might lead up to the day of the killings.

Watch: Defense’s Opening Statement

Ortega’s attorneys are mounting an insanity defense, claiming she heard voices telling her to kill.

Her defense attorney told the jury during her opening statement that Ortega suffeered from “major depression, psychotic thinking, hallucinations.”

“The evidence will show that she has a corroborated history of hearing voices and disassociating from reality, since the age of 16,” Valerie Van Leer-Greenburg told the jury.

A judge has previously ruled Ortega mentally fit to stand trial.

The trial is expected to last three months or more.

The Krims, who have had two more children since the killings, have created a non-profit “Lulu and Leo Fund” to foster creativity among children.

