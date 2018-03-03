YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A coyote that was shot and killed by police following several attacks in Westchester County has tested positive for rabies.
At least eight people were bitten since Wednesday, along with a dog and some sheep, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.
Police cornered the rabid coyote Thursday night near Dunwoodie golf course in Yonkers.
“The coyote did bite a Westchester County police officer and at that time, the animal was shot and is deceased,” said police spokesman Kieran O’Leary.
Yonkers police say a second coyote suspected in the attacks is still at large.
They warn residents to be alert and report any contact with the animals.