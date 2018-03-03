CBS 2Long Island - File / Photo: NASALong Island - File / Photo: NASA Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report […]
Filed Under:Coyotes, Local TV, Westchester County, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A coyote that was shot and killed by police following several attacks in Westchester County has tested positive for rabies.

At least eight people were bitten since Wednesday, along with a dog and some sheep, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

Police cornered the rabid coyote Thursday night near Dunwoodie golf course in Yonkers.

“The coyote did bite a Westchester County police officer and at that time, the animal was shot and is deceased,” said police spokesman Kieran O’Leary.

Yonkers police say a second coyote suspected in the attacks is still at large.

They warn residents to be alert and report any contact with the animals.

