YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A coyote that was shot and killed by police following several attacks in Westchester County has tested positive for rabies.

At least eight people were bitten since Wednesday, along with a dog and some sheep, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

*** SAFETY ALERT *** RECENTLY KILLED COYOTE TESTS POSITIVE FOR RABIES The Yonkers Police Department has been notified by the Westchester County Department of Health that the recently killed coyote from the Dunwoodie Golf Course area has tested positive for rabies. This coyote, — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) March 3, 2018

Police cornered the rabid coyote Thursday night near Dunwoodie golf course in Yonkers.

“The coyote did bite a Westchester County police officer and at that time, the animal was shot and is deceased,” said police spokesman Kieran O’Leary.

Yonkers police say a second coyote suspected in the attacks is still at large.

They warn residents to be alert and report any contact with the animals.

