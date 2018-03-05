CBS 2Spectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info […]
WCBS 880Spectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of […]
1010 WINSSpectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. […]
WFANSpectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports […]
WLNYSpectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose […]
Filed Under:Crown Heights, Local TV, Marc Liverman, Package Thief

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some vigilant neighbors helped nab an alleged picky package thief in Brooklyn.

See video of the suspect being nabbed: 

Video posted on CrownHeights.info shows how the suspect was taken into custody on Montgomery Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

It comes a little more than a week after a suspect was first caught on video looting packages left on porches just one block away.

Back on Feb. 18, surveillance video caught a suspect strolling up the steps of a victim’s home, picking up a package, tearing it open and throwing away anything he didn’t want.

Video shows suspect in initial incidents: 

“It’s infuriating,” victim Ben Lifshitz told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “Guy walks up to the porch, hops up the stairs going two steps at a time, not a care in the world.”

A suspect was nabbed Feb. 27 after apparently attempting to do more of the same. This time, a Shomrim security volunteer spotted him, called other volunteers in, and they grabbed the suspect, holding him until police arrived.

Surveillance video of his arrest shows the suspect casually climbing up the steps of a home, sitting down on the top step, and tearing into a package. The suspect rifles through the package, pocketing some its contents, before picking up a second package, climbing down to the bottom of the stairs, sitting down and attempting to tear into it.

That’s when three men come running up and bring the suspect to the ground, holding him. They are joined by a two more men.

They held the suspect until the police arrived.

Hector Roman, 33, faces charges of with petit larceny and possession of stolen property.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch