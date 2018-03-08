CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
March 8 is International Women’s Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in NYC. From stopping by a pop-up floral market to learning from some of today’s biggest female tech leaders, here are five ways to pledge #PressforProgress in 2018.

Minibar Delivery

minibardelivery.com

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a cocktail curated by some of the most successful females in the spirits industry. You don’t even have to leave your apartment! Minibar Delivery’s on-demand alcohol delivery service is serving up everything from fine wines to specially crafted beers so there’s a little something for everyone. Are you a fan of Drew Barrymore? Now you can sip on a Pinot Grigio from Barrymore by Carmel Road. Or how about supporting a young 28-year-old winemaker who is the fifth generation to manage vineyards in Alto, Adige, Italy? Relax with a glass of Carin Luna-Ostaseki’s premium Sia Blended Scotch or Ashley Walsh’s spicy Kimo Sabe Mezcal. Of course, you can always keep the calorie consumption at a reasonable level with one of Bethenny Frankel’s Skinny Girl Margaritas. Sign up for Minibar Delivery and toast to women’s activism all month long.

Whole Planet Foundation’s Prosperity Campaign at Whole Foods Market
www.wholeplanetfoundation.org

Now when you go grocery shopping at your local Whole Foods Market you can help donate to the #PowerHerPotential. Whole Planet Foundation’s annual Prosperity Campaign is now in full swing throughout the entire month of March. All you have to do upon check out is “round up” at the register. Your donation will help to empower female entrepreneurs in poverty-stricken areas around the world where Whole Foods Market sources products. Can’t make it into the store? You can also donate online at wholeplanetfoundation.org to make a huge difference in a woman’s life.

Tavern on the Green x Karasu: Thankful For Women
67th St. and Central Park West
New York, NY 10023
212-877-8684
www.tavernonthegreen.com

You can help provide shelter to battered women by dining at one of the most iconic restaurants in New York City. Throughout the month of March, Tavern on the Green’s Executive Chef, Bill Peet, will team up with his daughter-in-law, Yael Peet (of Karasu), to create a special menu item: Thankful for Women Salad ($15). Inspired by traditional dishes served on Girls’ Day in Japan (also in March), Yael and Bill have created a salad with cured salmon sashimi and roe mixed with shaved asparagus, radish, puffed rice, and a poached egg. A portion of the proceeds with go to Thankful, a national non-profit with whom Tavern will co-host a Thankful for Women private luncheon on International Women’s Day. They will bring together shelter residents for an afternoon of inspirational stories, community and nourishing food in an effort to remind them that they are worthy of celebration and to acknowledge their journey.

FTD + POPSUGAR: #PetalsForProgress Flower Market
34 Little West 12th St.
New York, NY 10014
www.popsugar.com

FTD and POPSUGAR are teaming up this International Women’s Day to make sure all New Yorkers can take a moment to stop and smell the roses. Literally. Come check out their special pop-up #PetalsForProgress Flower Market on Little West 12th St. from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. and learn how to put together the perfect bouquet of flowers. There will be live bouquet-building demonstrations lead by expert floral designers as well as socially-sharable photo installations. Plus, guests can brighten up their day by taking home free florals. Now that’s something to smile about.

International Women’s Day Lightning Talks at General Assembly
General Assembly
902 Broadway, 4th Fl.
New York, NY 10010
generalassemb.ly

Get inspired by some of the biggest women in tech during General Assembly’s International Women’s Day Lightning Talks on March 8. This free seminar brings together four of today’s leading innovators in the tech industry, who are spearheading change. Meet Deepti Sharma (FoodtoEat) who will discuss The Modernization of Motherhood, Sandra Garcia Lowery (Clear Channel Outdoor) who will talk about Executive Presence as Underrepresented Women, Robin White (AT&T) who will broach Gender Parity in the Tech Sector, and Lindsey Andrews ((minibar Delivery) who will address Being a Female in Traditionally Male Industries. There will be time for networking, Q&A, as well as to pledge #PressforProgress in 2018. Event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.

