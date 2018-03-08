CBS 2Carmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)Carmelo Anthony (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Nor'Easter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It was “snow going” on the roads Thursday morning after the powerful nor’easter hit our area.

New Jersey State Police sent Urban Search and Rescue teams to help stranded drivers on Route 80. The exact number of rescues wasn’t immediately known.

On I-287, numerous vehicles could be seen stuck in the snow, or spun out. Tractor-trailer drivers could be seen shoveling snow from around the tires of their stalled vehicles.

On Wednesday, New Jersey State Police responded to more than 500 crashes and 939 calls for stuck vehicles.

Click here to check current traffic conditions around the area.

