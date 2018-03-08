NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It was “snow going” on the roads Thursday morning after the powerful nor’easter hit our area.

New Jersey State Police sent Urban Search and Rescue teams to help stranded drivers on Route 80. The exact number of rescues wasn’t immediately known.

On I-287, numerous vehicles could be seen stuck in the snow, or spun out. Tractor-trailer drivers could be seen shoveling snow from around the tires of their stalled vehicles.

On Wednesday, New Jersey State Police responded to more than 500 crashes and 939 calls for stuck vehicles.

