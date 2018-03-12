NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the criminal case against a man accused of a deadly stabbing inside an elevator at a New York City public housing building in Brooklyn.

Daniel St. Hubert has been charged with attempted murder, assault and other charges in connection with the incident.

Mikayla Capers, 11, and 6-year-old PJ Avitto were on their way up to a an apartment to get ice cream when authorities said they were both stabbed in an elevator four years ago. PJ died from his wounds.

“I didn’t want him to go by himself, so I asked to go with him” Mikayla said last month.

She said the front door hinges were broken and they went inside into the elevator. Mikayla said the stabbing suspect was a man she didn’t know who got in with them.

Mikayla is expected to testify in the case.