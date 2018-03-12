CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
South Shore Community Isn't Close To Being Out Of The Woods Following Last Week's Awful 1-2 Punch
Filed Under:East Patchogue, flooding, Local TV, Marc Liverman

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The coming winter storm could cause problems on the South Shore of Long Island.

That’s also where some people are still dealing with flooding from the last two storms, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported Monday.

East Patchogue residents are bracing for even more flooding in the wake of Tuesday’s storm, which is expected to be mostly a coastal event. They have gotten pretty used to flooding, but not like what they saw after the storms on March 1 and last Wednesday. Drains are still overflowing and sections of certain streets remain closed off.

MOREResidents Bracing For More Snow As Another Storm Moves In

And it’s not over yet.

“Listen to it. You can hear it. It sounds like ocean,” resident Linda Tripodi said.

East Patchogue flooding

Residents in East Patchogue, New York are concerned about flooding as the South Shore of Long Island gets ready for a third big storm in two weeks. (Photo: CBS2)

The sound Tripodi was referring to was her neighbor pumping water away from his home. And after the two most recent storms, she’s been hearing it a lot.

“Every time it rains the water tides come in and they pump their houses and the overflow, it creeps up the street,” Tripodi said.

Storms and pumping water are nothing new to Tripodi, but her neighborhood got slammed two times in less than a week.

“I’ve been here for a few years and over the last few years it’s gotten worse,” Tripodi said.

Her video shows just how high that water rose this week. Her neighborhood is still recovering and is now bracing for a third storm.

“It makes me nervous,” Tripodi said.

East Patchogue flooding

Residents on the South Shore of Long Island are still recovering from two big storms, and now they’re fearful they’ll experience more flooding from the storm expected on March 13, 2018. (Photo: CBS2)

CBS2’s Liverman reached out to the town’s highway department and he was told the town built a bioretention area back in 2015. It also repaired and replaced some pipelines, but said the water table is rising and it has nowhere to go.

Tripodi actually told Liverman it’s getting so bad she’s thinking of moving, and added she might not be the only one.

