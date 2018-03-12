CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Developing: 5 Dead In East River Helicopter Crash; NTSB Investigating
Filed Under:Local TV, snow

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Tri-State area is bracing for its third storm in less than two weeks.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday for parts of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Connecticut and Suffolk County on Long Island from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

CHECK: Forecast & Alerts

The southern storm is expected to make its way up the coast, causing more snowfall. Parts of New York could get 3 to 6 inches of snow by Tuesday’s morning commute.

The latest storm comes as some people are still feeling the effects of the last storm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in some areas and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

In New Jersey , PSE&G crews are still trying to restore service to about 800 customers. The utility says that repairing individual lines is the most time consuming part of restoring service. At one point, well over 100,000 PSE&G customers were without power.

JCPL says it currently has about 4,000 customers without power but it plans to restore service to everyone by Monday night.

Some of them have been in the dark for more than a week, since the previous nor’easter hit. The utility says those customers should have their power back by Monday morning.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy responsed to all of the outages, tweeting over the weekend: “Once all power has been restored to every New Jersey resident and business, our administration will begin an investigation into what went wrong and how utilities could have responded better.”

In Westchester County, most homes have had their power restored with about 100 outages being reported Monday morning. Con Edison says it plans to have all service in Westchester restored by Tuesday night.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

