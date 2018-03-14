NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A day after unveiling a budget that includes $242 million to improve New Jersey Transit, Gov. Phil Murphy reassured commuters that fares will not be raised in the next year.

During NJ TRANSIT’s monthly board meeting Wednesday, the governor said the additional money will go toward hiring more personnel and ensuring that positive train control is finally installed, as mandated by the federal government.

NJ TRANSIT has raised fares five times since 2002. Commuters have criticized the agency in recent years for what they see as poor reliability and on-time performance.

“The prior administration slashed NJ TRANSIT funding by 90 percent,” Murphy said during his first budget address Tuesday. “And we know where that got us – waiting for too many trains and buses that never came.”

Before he left office in January, former Gov. Chris Christie outlined a plan to increase fares beginning in 2020 to help pay for a planned new rail tunnel into New York.

Seton Hall political science professor Matthew Hale told CBS2’s Reena Roy the new tunnel, which also needs federal funding, is key.

“The goal has to be: How do we get the most trains on the track as fast as possible? And that takes money, it takes time and it takes effort,” he said. “I do think that Phil Murphy is going to pay more attention to it than Chris Christie did.”

Murphy’s $37.4 billion proposed spending plan is roughly 5 percent higher than Christie’s final-year proposal.

