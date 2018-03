NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Opening statements begin Wednesday in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano.

Mangano is on trial along with his wife, Linda, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

Ed Mangano and Venditto are accused of accepting bribes and kickbacks from a Long Island businessman along with a $450,000 “no-show” job for Linda Mangano.

All three are pleading not guilty to the charges.