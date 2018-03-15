CBS 2(Photo/YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on […]
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The prosecution’s star witness, Harendra Singh, is expected to take the stand Thursday in the federal bribery trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano.

Mangano, his wife, Linda, and John Venditto, a former Oyster Bay town supervisor, all have pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging extortion, bribery and more.

In opening statements Wednesday, prosecutors said Mangano used his political influence to secure bank loans and county contracts for Singh, a Long Island restaurant mogul.

In return, prosecutors say Mangano received gifts, including vacations and a $100,000 “no-show” job for his wife.

“Mr. Mangano lied and accepted bribes and his wife, Linda, had a $100,000-a-year year sham job,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Gatz told the court, adding that the former attorney and county legislator sold himself to maintain his lifestyle.

Ed Mangano also is accused of accepting vacations and other gifts in exchange for his influence. He has denied any wrongdoing and spoke briefly as he entered court.

“This is our system, you know, of justice,” he said. “I have to have confidence in it.”

The Manganos said they had a two-decade personal friendship with Singh, long before Mangano was elected, and that any gifts or favors between the families had nothing to do with his office.

On Wednesday, Mangano’s attorney, Kevin Keating, attacked Singh’s character, saying “he lied every day of his life” and could not be believed. He added that Singh received the contracts because of others and not because of Mangano.

Venditto’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said his client “got nothing of any consequence” from Singh, who he said had a “dark side.”

Outside court, Agnifilo discussed the possibility of calling on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to testify. Federal investigators have looked into payments that Singh had made to the mayor.

As part of his own criminal case, Singh pleaded guilty to paying bribes to the mayor, in the form of campaign contributions, in an attempt to resolve a dispute with the city over his restaurant lease.

De Blasio was not prosecuted. He has denied taking any bribes and suggested Singh pleaded guilty only because he was desperate to get leniency for other corrupt acts.

“The mayor’s got nothing to do with that case and we don’t know anything about the rumor,” a spokesman for de Blasio said in response to the possibility of the mayor testifying.

