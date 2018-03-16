MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — Miami-Dade Police say the death toll is up to six people in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge to Florida International University as the operation has turned from rescue to recovery.

Police said five of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene while another person who was rescued later died at the hospital. At least another nine people were injured.

“This has turned into from a rescue to a recovery operation,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a public information officer for the Miami Dade Police Department, said early Friday.

Police say the stability of the bridge is a major concern as crews continue their work, but say they don’t expect to find any additional survivors.

“How are they going approach this bridge in a tactical way where it doesn’t harm the rescuers and at the same time, if in fact there are victims that are deceased under there, try to maintain that integrity,” Zabaleta said.

Search-and-rescue crews worked into the night, using dogs, search cameras and sensitive listening devices in a frantic search to find survivors among the debris.

The moment of the collapse Thursday was captured on surveillance video as plumes of dust could be seen rising from the rubble.

“The only thing you could see were the car lights in the front,” one witness said. “Totally smashed to the ground.”

The pedestrian bridge made up of 950 tons of concrete and steel toppled onto eight cars on the busy highway below, crushing them.

Time-lapse video shows the $14 million project from its start to its unveiling. The walkway, which spanned about 200-feet, was to connect FIU to the city of Sweetwater.

The bridge, which had not yet opened, had just been installed Saturday with a big celebration.

“What was soon to become an iconic staple part of the connectivity between the city and the university has turned out to be a national tragedy,” said Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez.

“This bridge was about goodness, not sadness,” said FIU President Mark Rosenberg. “Now we’re feeling immense sadness, uncontrollable sadness.”

The bridge was pre-fabricated, being built using what’s called the “Accelerated Bridge Construction Method,” which is supposed to make it safer for workers, pedestrians and commuters.

Workers may have been performing stress tests on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

The project was a collaboration between MCM Construction, a Miami-based contractor, and Figg Bridge Design, based in Tallahassee. Figg is responsible for the iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge across Tampa Bay.

Figg issued a statement Thursday saying the company was “stunned” by the collapse and promising to cooperate with investigations.

“In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before,” the company’s statement said. “Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved.”

MCM Construction Management, which was building the bridge, posted a message on the company’s Facebook page promising “a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong.”

But CBS News reports that the two firms behind the construction have been accused of unsafe practices in the past.

NTSB investigators are now on the scene beginning their work trying to determine what went wrong.

The university had been touting the bridge, saying it was being built to last 100. It was scheduled to open next year.

