NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — It appears as if Gang Green is going for broke in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Jets have acquired the Indianapolis Colts’ number three overall pick in exchange for their sixth overall pick, 37th overall pick, 49th overall pick, and next year’s second round pick.

The move comes after New York kicked off free agency with a furious frenzy.

We've acquired the No. 3 overall pick from the @Colts for our No. 6 overall pick, 37th overall pick, 49th overall pick and our 2019 2nd round pick. https://t.co/VtXr7bNuaQ — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 17, 2018

After losing out on the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, they brought back Josh McCown on a one-year deal worth $10 million on Wednesday. They also agreed to terms with former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — also on a one-year contract, according to published reports.

McCown, who’ll turn 39 in July, had a career season last year while setting individual highs with 2,926 yards passing and 18 touchdowns, and quickly established himself as a respected leader in the locker room.

Bridgewater is still looking to return from a serious knee injury in August 2016 that sidelined him for most of the past two years. He threw just two passes last season for the Vikings, including one that was intercepted. The 25-year-old Bridgewater was a first-round draft pick in 2014 out of Louisville and was largely considered a rising star at his position before the injury.

With the third pick in the draft, the Jets are all but certain to draft a top rookie signal-caller to compete with McCown and Bridgwater for the starting job.

There will be several other new faces on New York’s roster this year, including linebacker Avery Williamson and running back Isaiah Crowell. The Jets are also adding cornerback Trumaine Johnson and center Spencer Long, according to multiple reports.

MORE: Report: Trumaine Johnson, Top Cornerback On Market, To Sign With Jets

Williamson signed a three-year contract worth $22.5 million with New York after spending his first four NFL seasons with Tennessee and leading the Titans in tackles in two of those years.

The 26-year-old Williamson will be a replacement at inside linebacker for Demario Davis, who led the Jets in tackles last season with a career season but is 29 and left as a free agent. Williamson has 11½ sacks and 377 tackles with two interceptions and three forced fumbles. He’ll likely combine with Darron Lee to man the middle of the Jets’ linebacker group.

Williamson was a fifth-round pick out of Kentucky in the 2014 draft. He became a starter for the Titans early in his rookie season and became a consistent playmaker during his four years with the team.

Crowell is joining the Jets on a three-year contract, adding depth to their backfield following the retirement of Matt Forte.

Crowell spent his first four seasons in Cleveland after signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State in 2014. He ran for 853 yards and two touchdowns last season, and caught 28 passes for 182 yards.

The 25-year-old Crowell complements veteran Bilal Powell and second-year back Elijah McGuire in New York’s running game. Forte recently announced his retirement after two seasons with the Jets, creating a need for the team this offseason.

Crowell shared carries with Duke Johnson the past two seasons, but averaged nearly 4.5 yards per carry during that span. He had 3,118 yards rushing and 21 TDs with 96 catches for 770 yards and a score in four years with the Browns. He is a durable back who hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career.

Johnson will give coach Todd Bowles’ defense a legitimate No. 1 cornerback to pair with the young playmaking safety duo of Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)