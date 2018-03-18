NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Rikers Island inmate is now facing felony assault charges — following an attack on a correction officer.

The 25-year-old officer, who has not been identified, was attacked Saturday as he was finishing his shift, NYC Department of Correction officials said.

J’von Johnson, 21, is accused of throwing scalding hot water at the officer, and then repeatedly punching him.

“Outrageous attacks like this, on an officer just doing his job helping keep the rest of us safe, are exactly why this inmate was immediately placed into more restrictive custody,” said DOC deputy commissioner of public Information Peter Thorne.

The officer suffered first- and third-degree burns and a broken nose.