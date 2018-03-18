CBS 2People walk across the Squibb Bridge in Brooklyn Bridge Park on April 3, 2013 in Brooklyn. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info […]
Move Sets Up Intriguing Camp Battle Between 25-Year-Old, Veteran McCown, Possibly No. 3 Pick In Draft
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Jets, Teddy Bridgewater

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year contract.

The team made the signing official Sunday, a day after the Jets acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft from the Indianapolis Colts — likely with the intention of assuring themselves of getting one of the top available quarterbacks.

Bridgewater is still looking to return from a serious knee injury in August 2016 that sidelined him for most of the past two years. He threw just two passes last season for the Vikings, including one that was intercepted.

The Jets re-signed Josh McCown, who will likely head into the offseason programs as the starting quarterback, but the 25-year-old Bridgewater could give him — and presumably whomever New York takes in the draft — a run in training camp if healthy.

