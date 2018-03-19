NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pilot program begins in Brooklyn and Queens Monday aimed at reducing traffic congestion.

In attempt to improve traffic flow during the busiest times of the day, the new program bans curbside parking and loading on both sides of the street during peak hours between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The new restrictions are in place on Flatbush Avenue from Tillary Street to Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn and along Roosevelt Avenue from Broadway to 90th Street in Queens.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the plan last fall as part of a five-point initiative to ease congestion.

“Not one of these items is a magic bullet, but taken together, they’re gonna make a big difference in the lives of everyday New Yorkers,” the mayor said in October.

City officials say additional NYPD staff will be assigned to the locations to enforce the restrictions and the city will collect data on traffic congestion, double parking and delivery activity during the six-month pilot period.

The ban will expand to parts of Midtown Manhattan next month.

For more information, click here.