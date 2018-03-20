SHELTER ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A retired priest is recovering Tuesday after what police believe may have been a violent home invasion on Shelter Island.

Police say they were called out just before 1 p.m. Monday to check on the welfare of the 87-year-old man in his home. When they arrived, they found him injured inside.

He was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name, but the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island identified him as Paul Wancura, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.