AUSTIN (CBSNewYork/AP) — Austin’s police chief says the serial bombing suspect who has terrified Texas’ capital city this month is dead.

Police Chief Brian Manley said early Wednesday that the suspect set off an explosive device in his vehicle as SWAT team members were closing in. He says one of the SWAT officers also shot at the vehicle.

“The suspect is deceased and has significant injuries from a blast that occurred from detonating a bomb inside his vehicle,” Manley said.

Manley identified the suspect only as a 24-year-old white male. He says the suspect’s name won’t be released until his next of kin are notified.

“We believe this individual is responsible for all incidents that have taken place in Austin starting on March 2,” said Manley. “Those that have occurred since then, as well.”

Law enforcement officials are warning residents to remain vigilant as they continue to investigate the suspect’s whereabouts in the last few weeks.

“We still need to remain vigilant to ensure that no other packages or devices have been left through the community,” Manley said.

Austin has been targeted by four package bombings since March 2 that killed two people and wounded four others. A fifth parcel bomb detonated at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio early Tuesday.

