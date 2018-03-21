CBS 2Old Bridge, NJ holds a parade for gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez on Aug. 27, 2016. (credit: Kelly Waldron/WCBS 880) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & […]
WCBS 880Old Bridge, NJ holds a parade for gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez on Aug. 27, 2016. (credit: Kelly Waldron/WCBS 880) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the […]
1010 WINSOld Bridge, NJ holds a parade for gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez on Aug. 27, 2016. (credit: Kelly Waldron/WCBS 880) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous […]
WFANOld Bridge, NJ holds a parade for gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez on Aug. 27, 2016. (credit: Kelly Waldron/WCBS 880) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, […]
WLNYOld Bridge, NJ holds a parade for gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez on Aug. 27, 2016. (credit: Kelly Waldron/WCBS 880) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for […]
FOUR'EASTER: Latest | ForecastSchool Closings | Flights, Traffic, Transit | Share Pics, Vids | Social UpdatesTips
Filed Under:Hazel Sanchez, Manhole, Nor'Easter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez got an up close and personal look at just how dangerous the roads can be during the storm.

During a tour of Riverdale, Sanchez was in Mobile 2 following a city sanitation truck on West 254th Street off Palisade Avenue.

CHECK: Latest Forecast | Radar | School Closures, Delays | Traffic & Transit |Photo Gallery

Cameraman Eddie Ojeda was driving when he noticed something fly off the road.

The incident was captured live on Facebook.

The snow plow had clipped the manhole cover, sending it flying off the road.

The plow driver apparently didn’t realize what had happened and drove away, leaving the manhole open.

Surrounded by snow, it was an obvious danger. Any vehicle or person traveling by could have fallen in, so Sanchez and Ojeda called 911.

Police responded quickly. An officer and a sanitation truck driver plowing nearby worked together to move the heavy cover and recap the hole.

“Thank God no one was around, getting hurt hurt. It comes with it, it’s almost unavoidable, but everything worked out good,” said New York City Sanitation worker Jimmy Schollhamer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch