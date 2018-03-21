NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez got an up close and personal look at just how dangerous the roads can be during the storm.

During a tour of Riverdale, Sanchez was in Mobile 2 following a city sanitation truck on West 254th Street off Palisade Avenue.

Cameraman Eddie Ojeda was driving when he noticed something fly off the road.

The incident was captured live on Facebook.

The snow plow had clipped the manhole cover, sending it flying off the road.

The plow driver apparently didn’t realize what had happened and drove away, leaving the manhole open.

Surrounded by snow, it was an obvious danger. Any vehicle or person traveling by could have fallen in, so Sanchez and Ojeda called 911.

Police responded quickly. An officer and a sanitation truck driver plowing nearby worked together to move the heavy cover and recap the hole.

“Thank God no one was around, getting hurt hurt. It comes with it, it’s almost unavoidable, but everything worked out good,” said New York City Sanitation worker Jimmy Schollhamer.