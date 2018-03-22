NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It could be a messy morning commute for many Thursday as the Tri-State cleans up and digs out after another nor’easter hit the area.

Metro-North, Long Island Rail Road and NJ TRANSIT are all planning normal service Thursday, but say weather-related delays are possible.

They are also asking riders to allow for extra travel time.

#MetroNorth will operate regular weekday service for all lines on Thursday, March 22. Please exercise caution while traveling to stations and using stairs and platforms. See https://t.co/MT66dtWE69 for East of Hudson schedules. For West of Hudson, see https://t.co/1VRVZouw8u. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 22, 2018

LIRR personnel working through the night, doing everything possible to keep our rails free of snow & ice so we can run normal service in the AM,continuing storm conditions may impact service. Allow extra travel time & check for potential weather-related delays before traveling. — LIRR (@LIRR) March 22, 2018

NJ TRANSIT will operate regular weekday service on bus, rail and light rail for Thursday, March 22. Customers may expect delays and cancellations due to the residual effects of the storm. Access Link will resume statewide service at noon on Thursday. More: https://t.co/tEjPuMaFwe pic.twitter.com/cmmICdoSd9 — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 22, 2018

In Brooklyn, MTA crews have been out clearing platforms to make it safer for riders.

On Long Island, platforms were clear at the Mineola station, but riders were still dealing with snowy conditions. Some scattered weather-related delays were also being reported.

“Hope for the best, get here early,” one passenger told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “I’m ready for warm weather.”

Area airports are also recovering Thursday after hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday.

More than 90 flights have been canceled at Kennedy Airport Thursday while Newark was seeing 130 flight cancellations. LaGuardia said nearly 90 percent of its flights Thursday were scheduled to operate.

Today is a recovery day for airlines at #JFK. There are more than 90 cancellations (8% of the normal daily schedule). Please check with your airline before coming to the airport. — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) March 22, 2018

Due to the effects of winter storm Toby, more than 130 flights at #EWR are cancelled. Check flight status with airlines before traveling to the airport. [97] — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) March 22, 2018

#LGA is recovering from Wednesday's storm. Nearly 90% of Thursday's flights are scheduled to operate. Please confirm your flight status before arriving. [95] — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) March 22, 2018

Travelers are urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airport.

For more information on area traffic and transit, click here.