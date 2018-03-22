CBS 2Damaged Macy's display window (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
Filed Under:JFK Airport, LaGurdia, LIRR, Local TV, Marc Liverman, Metro North, Newark Airport, NJ Transit, Nor'Easter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It could be a messy morning commute for many Thursday as the Tri-State cleans up and digs out after another nor’easter hit the area.

Metro-North, Long Island Rail Road and NJ TRANSIT are all planning normal service Thursday, but say weather-related delays are possible.

They are also asking riders to allow for extra travel time.

In Brooklyn, MTA crews have been out clearing platforms to make it safer for riders.

On Long Island, platforms were clear at the Mineola station, but riders were still dealing with snowy conditions. Some scattered weather-related delays were also being reported.

“Hope for the best, get here early,” one passenger told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “I’m ready for warm weather.”

Area airports are also recovering Thursday after hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday.

More than 90 flights have been canceled at Kennedy Airport Thursday while Newark was seeing 130 flight cancellations. LaGuardia said nearly 90 percent of its flights Thursday were scheduled to operate.

Travelers are urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airport.

For more information on area traffic and transit, click here.

