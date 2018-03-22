TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thousands of utility customers remain without power in New Jersey following the fourth major storm to hit the state in three weeks.

JCP&L was reporting 30,363 outages early Thursday morning while PSE&G was reporting another 127.

The storm dropped around a foot of snow in some parts before leaving the region early Thursday, with central Jersey seeing the highest amounts.

Gov. Phil Murphy had also declared a state of emergency Tuesday night ahead of the storm. But his office hasn’t announced yet if that order has been lifted.

Dozens of schools had cancelled classes for Thursday due to treacherous travel conditions in many areas, while others planned delayed openings.

