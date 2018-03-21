CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
FOUR'EASTER: Winter Storm Warning In Effect As Tri-State Residents Brace For A Foot Or More Of Snow | Forecast | Radar | School Closings | Storm Management Tips

SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging drivers to stay off the roads as another big storm moves into the area.

Murphy has declared a state of emergency for New Jersey. Authorities have also banned all tractor-trailers, passenger cars pulling trailers, motorcycles and RVs from traveling on I-78, I-80, I-280 and I-287.

CHECK: Latest Forecast | Radar | School Closures, Delays | Traffic & Transit  

“Please do not head out into the snow unless you absolutely have to,” Murphy said.

Officials want to avoid what we happened during the last storm two weeks ago when highways jammed with traffic for miles as drivers pushed their cars through the icy mess and tractor-trailers became stuck on I-287.

The DOT is planning on bringing in “back-up” in the event someone does get stuck.

Meanwhile, PSE&G says it has mobilized nearly 600 mutual aid and contract employees ahead of the storm. JCP&L representative Ron Morano says wind is once again a major concern.

In preparation for Wednesday, the company was bringing in extra workers from Ohio and setting up two more staging areas in Ocean and Essex County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch