SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging drivers to stay off the roads as another big storm moves into the area.

Murphy has declared a state of emergency for New Jersey. Authorities have also banned all tractor-trailers, passenger cars pulling trailers, motorcycles and RVs from traveling on I-78, I-80, I-280 and I-287.

“Please do not head out into the snow unless you absolutely have to,” Murphy said.

Officials want to avoid what we happened during the last storm two weeks ago when highways jammed with traffic for miles as drivers pushed their cars through the icy mess and tractor-trailers became stuck on I-287.

The DOT is planning on bringing in “back-up” in the event someone does get stuck.

Meanwhile, PSE&G says it has mobilized nearly 600 mutual aid and contract employees ahead of the storm. JCP&L representative Ron Morano says wind is once again a major concern.

In preparation for Wednesday, the company was bringing in extra workers from Ohio and setting up two more staging areas in Ocean and Essex County.