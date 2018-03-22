CBS 2Alex Rodriguez (credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Alex Rodriguez (credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The big cleanup is underway in New York City, where the storm dumped over a foot of snow in some neighborhoods.

Central Park saw more than 8 inches of snow while more than 13 inches of snow fell in parts of Queens.

In Utopia, a lot of snow still covered sidewalks early Thursday morning, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Meanwhile, crews were out in Crown Heights, Brooklyn removing a tree that fell across the Eastern Parkway.

Crews out in Crown Heights, Brooklyn removing a tree that fell across the Eastern Parkway on March 22, 2018 credit: CBS2)

In the West Village, heavy, wet snow and gusty winds sent a large tree limb toppling onto a parked vehicle Wednesday at West 11th Street and West 4th Street. No injuries were reported.

New York City public schools are open Thursday. Alternate side parking is suspended.

