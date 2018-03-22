NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The big cleanup is underway in New York City, where the storm dumped over a foot of snow in some neighborhoods.

Central Park saw more than 8 inches of snow while more than 13 inches of snow fell in parts of Queens.

In Utopia, a lot of snow still covered sidewalks early Thursday morning, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Meanwhile, crews were out in Crown Heights, Brooklyn removing a tree that fell across the Eastern Parkway.

In the West Village, heavy, wet snow and gusty winds sent a large tree limb toppling onto a parked vehicle Wednesday at West 11th Street and West 4th Street. No injuries were reported.

New York City public schools are open Thursday. Alternate side parking is suspended.