NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A winter storm warning is in effect for the New York City area as residents brace for the possibility of a foot or more of snow in some spots.

The National Weather Service says the city and its northern suburbs could get 12 to 18 inches of snow.

Snow will become heavy by Wednesday afternoon and evening, with occasional wind gusts up to 40 mph. Hundreds of schools announced closures, including New York City public schools.

“This is a serious storm, it’s not to be taken lightly,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. “If you don’t have to travel, please don’t be on the roads.”

There are also some traffic and transit changes due to the incoming weather.

A tractor-trailer ban is in effect on certain roadways across the state until further notice. On the rails, Metro-North is also running at 75 percent of normal capacity to reduce the possibility of switch trouble.

