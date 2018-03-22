CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Las Vegas Massacre, Local TV, stephen paddock

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork) — Newly released surveillance video from Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay resort shows how mass shooting gunman Stephen Paddock spent the week counting down to the deadly attack on a music festival that left 58 people dead and hundreds wounded last October.

The 64-year-old gunman, who took his life after attacking the unsuspecting crowd at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip, reportedly stuck to a mundane routine, driving back to his home in Mesquite, Nevada, to collect more luggage and bring it back to his reserved suites on the 32nd floor.

Paddock also stopped at The Ogden condominium complex, about 6 miles from the hotel, and in total brought 21 suitcases, two small bags, a laptop bag and a white container to his room. Much of the equipment was brought into the hotel by bellmen.

When not loading gear, the video shows Paddock in the valet area, elevators, restaurants, gambling floors and hallways — gambling and eating like any other guest in the resort.

According to the New York Times, which acquired the video, the gunman appears to know many employees, with whom he shares smiles, friendly nods and handshakes.

Police say after launching the shooting attack on Oct. 1, 2017, Paddock killed himself in his hotel suite. A week after the shooting, police found a note in the gunman’s hotel room with calculations about where he needed to aim to kill as many people as possible. Paddock killed himself in his hotel room.

An autopsy report – released in response to a lawsuit by The Associated Press and the Las Vegas Review-Journal – showed Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch