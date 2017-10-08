Handwritten Note Showed Las Vegas Shooter’s Targeting Calculations, Police Say

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork) — One week since the Las Vegas mass shooting, the worst of its kind in modern US history, investigators say they may have found an answer to one of seemingly countless questions raised since last Sunday.

Police believe a note found in the gunman’s hotel room was meant to help him kill as many people as possible.

CBS News has learned the note found in 64-year-old Stephen Paddock‘s Mandalay Bay room included handwritten calculations about where he needed to aim.

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence attended an interfaith walk and ceremony to remember the 58 victims.

“On Sunday night, Las Vegas came face-to-face with pure evil, but no evil, no act of violence, will ever diminish the strength and goodness of the American people,” Pence said. “In the depths of horror, we will always find hope in the men and women who risk their lives for ours.”

Volunteers came together to build a community healing garden, which opened Friday night. The park includes a Wall of Remembrance and 58 trees planted for each of the victims who lost their lives.

In New York City, gun safety advocates in gathered Saturday in Union Square to stop a bill that would loosen restrictions on gun silencers and de-regulate sales of armor piercing bullets.

If passed, Congressman Carol Maloney says the carnage in Las Vegas would have been even worse.

“He would have been able to kill more people before you would even known where he was,” she said. “This is the height of ridiculous, a lack of common sense. We have to stop this bill from going forward.”

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance also demanded that a bill expanding concealed carry rights gets dropped, too.

“Anticipate many, many, many concealed weapons coming into our communities. The cops are going to be on the front line. It may, in fact, force them to be more aggressive in order to deal with these weapons,” he said.

Federal agents have started hauling away thousands of personal items left behind when the shooting spree happened, including baby strollers, backpacks and purses. Authorities say they plan to return them to people in the coming week.

