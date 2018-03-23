NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the department and the entire city is mourning the loss of a 15-year veteran firefighter who was killed while battling a late night fire in Harlem.

Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69 died at Harlem Hospital after being pulled from the burning unoccupied building on Saint Nicholas Avenue near 148th Street.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday in the basement of the closed St. Nick’s Jazz Pub, where a movie, “Motherless Brooklyn,” was being shot.

Firefighters responded to the blaze, but the flames were so intense that crews were forced to get out.

“Somehow while backing out of that building, Firefighter Davidson was separated from the rest of the unit,” Nigro said.

The fire commissioner said after a desperate search, Davidson was found. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Nigro said Davidson was appointed as a firefighter in 2003 and was cited for bravery and life-saving actions on four different occasions during his career.

Davidson was a married father of four young children between the ages of 1 and 7. His father is a retired firefighter from the same firehouse and his brother is also a firefighter in the Bronx.

“Our entire department, our entire city, mourns this horrific loss of a very brave firefighter,” Nigro said. “Our hearts and our prayers go out to the family and may God rest his soul.”

In a tweet, Mayor Bill de Blasio said “our city lost a hero.”

“The prayer of 8.5 million New Yorkers are with his wife, his four children and his loved ones,” de Blasio said.

The FDNY say Davidson is the 1,150th member die in the department’s history.

The producers of “Motherless Brooklyn” released a statement, saying “our hearts ache in solidarity with his family.”

“New York City firefighters truly are the bravest in the world,” the statement said. “The FDNY are real life super-heroes and have our boundless admiration and gratitude.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.