NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A firefighter was critically injured battling a five-alarm blaze late Thursday night in Harlem.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. on a movie set in the basement of the closed club St. Nick’s Jazz Pub on Nicholas Avenue near 148th Street.

At least 1 firefighter removed with serious injuries after mayday call in basement fire in 5-story residential building on St. Nicholas Ave & 149th. @fdny has gone to 4th alarm. #WestHarlem pic.twitter.com/wcn0mWU6KR — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 23, 2018

The firefighter was rushed to Harlem Hospital.

