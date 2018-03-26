CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:FitBit, Local TV, Sleep

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study from the NYU School of Medicine is looking at popular phone apps and fitness devices that track sleep as a way of helping those who are finding restful slumber elusive.

A good night’s sleep used to be a challenge for Sarah Collier, but since the 42-year-old has been monitoring her sleep with her Fitbit six years ago, she’s had more restful nights.

“I have to be much more routine based,” Collier told CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez. “Take the dog for a walk, and try to be in bed by 9:30, and then with the idea of being asleep by 10. And then waking up by 6:30.”

Collier is not alone in finding her habits match her results when it comes to getting rest. A study reported earlier this year found 75 percent of New York City high school students did not get the recommended amount of sleep.

Besides fatigue, another effect of missing sleep is weight gain due to the disruption of two key hormones.

“The study found that sleep tracking is a constellation of other healthy habits,” said Dr. Rebecca Robbins, a postdoctoral researcher at NYU School of Medicine. “People who reported sleep tracking also reported really good nutrition and regular exercise habits.”

Dr. Rebecca Robbins is the author of the study which also shows men are more likely than women to track their sleep.

The most popular apps for sleep tracking in the study were Fitbit, Lose It! and Apple’s Health.

“People really liking the ability to collect data about their behaviors from a day to day to basis and then improve those behaviors,” said Robbins.

Tracking her sleep has led Collier to make some big changes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch