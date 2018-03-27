CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
By Alex Denis
If you’re screen didn’t survive that drop, here are three ways to put that phone back together.

Your safest and cheapest option if it’s insured or still under warranty is to take it to the manufacturer. Apple, Samsung and Google fix broken screens as part of their repair service and leave it running like new. The downside is you have to wait for an appointment at a store or or mail it in and wait a few days.

If you’re in a time crunch you can always try a local repair shop or have the professionals come to you.

Services like Square Trade and Pulse offer in-home repair services seven days a week. service. Just book on their website and a certified technician will come to you, whether you’re at home or at the office and patch up that screen in less than 30 minutes.

Repairs can cost anywhere from $99 to $350 depending on the make and model of the phone. And if you’re dealing with a third party shop, make sure they’re reputable and that they offer some kind of warranty on their work.

And as a last resort you can go the DIY route. Screen replacement kits are a lot cheaper, but extremely risky unless you really know what you’re doing. No amount of Youtube tutorials can prepare you.

Kits that include more than just the glass are a bit easier to install, but cost almost as much as what a repair shop would charge. And if anything does go wrong, the warranty would definitely not hold up.

Finally, if you want to avoid repairs, you can purchase a glass screen protector to help prevent damage.

