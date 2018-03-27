TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey is expanding its medical marijuana program.

Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the expansion Tuesday.

“We are changing the restrictive culture of our medical marijuana program to make it more patient-friendly,” the governor said. “We are adding five new categories of medical conditions, reducing patient and caregiver fees, and recommending changes in law so patients will be able to obtain the amount of product that they need. Some of these changes will take time, but we are committed to getting it done for all New Jersey residents who can be helped by access to medical marijuana.”

Among the changes Murphy’s making are the addition of five qualifying conditions: anxiety, migraines, Tourette’s syndrome, chronic pain related to musculoskeletal disorders and chronic visceral pain.

The patient fee will also be reduced from $200 to $100, with a $20 rate for veterans and seniors.

The announcement comes as Murphy pushes for legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey.

