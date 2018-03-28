NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Three New Rochelle High School students have been indicted following the fatal stabbing of a classmate.

In January, police said 16-year-old Valaree Schwab was killed during a dispute at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Her classmate Z’Inah Brown has been indicted on murder, manslaughter and weapons charges.

Two other students, Dominique Slack and Carl Booker, were arraigned Wednesday on assault and stalking charges.