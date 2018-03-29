CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Hazel Sanchez, Local TV, NYCHA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Frustrated public housing tenants marched outside the New York City Housing Authority headquarters Thursday in Lower Manhattan, hoping their prayers for better living would be answered.

They say they’re living in dangerous and disgusting conditions and nothing is being done while the governor and mayor play a game of political tug-of-war.

Charlene Dunlop told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez she’s had it with the city and every public official vowing to fix the poor and unsafe living conditions.

“Y’all promise, promise, promise and nothing gets done,” she said.

Dunlop lives in the Sack Wern Houses in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

She says several weeks ago she filed a complaint with NYCHA about leaks in her living room ceiling.

She says no one came to look at it until Wednesday after plaster from the ceiling fell onto her 5-month-old grandson and his 7-year-old cousin Manayia.

“It fell on him, he started crying,” said Manayia. “And then it fell on me, it hit my head.”

On Wednesday, gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon toured a city housing project and called the conditions devastating.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have been publicly blaming each other for NYCHA’s failures, but when will the talk turn to action for New Yorkers?””

“This is going be a long battle, and what I’d ask everyone to recognize — because I know the interest in NYCHA is a few months old but the problem goes back decades,” said de Blasio.

Some tenants doubt any of them care about housing conditions more than they do about getting votes.

“What’s bothering us the most now is seeing our elected officials parade us around as if this is the first time that they’re hearing that there was a crisis in public housing,” said Charlene Nimmons, NYCHA tenant.

“My frustration is that you report things and it doesn’t get done,” said Rosa Donmartin, also a NYCHA tenant.

NYCHA officials wouldn’t talk to CBS2 on camera but in an email, claimed its operations are improving.

In the last three years NYCHA says it reduced maintenance repair wait times from 13 days to four, but some tenants say in unsafe conditions that’s simply not fast enough.

“Even though we live in projects, doesn’t mean we have to live like this,” said Vilma Guevera. “We pay the rent, and it has to be safe.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch