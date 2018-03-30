CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:NCAA Tournament, Sister Jean

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBS News) — As the countdown to the NCAA Final Four showdown intensifies in San Antonio, the popular 98-year-old chaplain of the Cinderella team Loyola-Chicago made her way to a pre-game press conference and a crush of cameras.

The words “Sister Jean is in the building” spread fast on the eve of her team’s big game against Michigan, reports CBS News’ Nikki Battiste. In the days since the No. 11 seed began their rise, Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt has gone from obscurity to the tournament’s breakout celebrity, even getting her own bobblehead doll.

“I think to myself oh my… don’t let it go to your head,” the tournament’s breakout celebrity said. “I haven’t done that and neither has the team.”

But now Sister Jean has met some opposition from the 100-year-old grandmother of a former Michigan Wolverine player.

“I saw her on Facebook the other day, and I also heard she’s out to get me,” said Sister Jean. “Somebody said you need a pair of boxing gloves, I said, well, we’ll see what happens.”

she says the motto that’s got her and the team this far is “Worship, work, and win.”

“When they made the Sweet Sixteen, and Clayton gave me a nice sweaty hug,” she said. “He said, ‘Sister Jean, we broke your bracket,’ and I said ‘Go ahead and break it a little more.'”

Sister Jean says no matter what tomorrow’s outcome, is up to God.

That, and she’s never had more fun in her life.

