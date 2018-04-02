CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Bill de Blasio, Local TV, Marcia Kramer, New York City Housing Authority, NYCHA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In the latest dig at Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in the city’s public housing, giving control of repairs to an outside monitor.

Does this mean the governor has lost confidence in the mayor he endorsed?

They say in real estate, “location, location, location.” So as CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported, it’s probably no coincidence that Cuomo was at the Johnson Houses in Harlem to sign the emergency declaration that usurps the New York City Housing Authority’s power to make certain repairs.

“The best way NYCHA can use money to generate heat for apartments is to put the cash in a bucket and light the bucket on fire,” Cuomo said Monday.

More: ‘Enough Is Enough:’ Cuomo-De Blasio Feud Over Public Housing Fix Escalates

The mayor stood at the very same location in May 2015 to announce his “next generation” plan to fix NYCHA. That plan didn’t work very well, as NYCHA has been excoriated for not being able to fix mold, lead paint and a host of other ills, Kramer reported.

Under the governor’s plan, an independent monitor will be appointed to hire an outside contractor to fix things. He’s also giving $550 million in state funds toward repairs.

De Blasio tried an end run, demanding the money now and given directly to NYCHA.

“Public housing tenants deserve that funding to be quickly applied to NYCHA’s most pressing needs. This funding cannot be held hostage to the same delays and dynamics as in previous years,” Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen told CBS2.

More: Exclusive CBS2 Investigation: NYCHA Employee Claims Tenant Complaints Closed Out Without Being Completed

In addition to usurping NYCHA responsibilities, Cuomo’s new budget also adds layers of state oversight to the city’s homeless programs, school funding and even Penn Station development. This led Kramer to ask, “Does this mean that you’ve lost faith in Mayor de Blasio to run the city?”

“There are 1,600 schools in New York City. We give them about $12 billion. The people have the right to know how much is going to each school,” the governor said. “Penn Station has always been a state project.”

“On NYCHA, you are right,” he continued. “This is a failure, this has been a failure for years… And rather than being someone who walks around saying, ‘it’s a problem, it’s a problem,’ I’m in the business of finding a solution.”

NYCHA tenants say they’re happy there’s finally a time table. The independent monitor will be selected within 60 days, and outside contractor will be chosen to do the work 30 days after that, and the $550 million from the state will be given to the contractor as soon as they are picked.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch