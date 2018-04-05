NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two suspects are set to be arraigned Thursday in connection with a deadly, five-vehicle crash on the Nassau Expressway.

Police said 25-year-old Zakiyyah Steward is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol and unlawful possession of marijuana. Police said 35-year-old Rahmel Watkins is charged with DWI.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning near Burnside Avenue in North Lawrence.

Two people died when they were trapped in a burning car. Five others were seriously hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.