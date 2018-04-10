CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:bill cosby, Local TV

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyer launched a fierce attack on the comedian’s accuser, calling her a con artist who took advantage of Cosby’s grief and loneliness over his son’s murder to gain his trust before framing him for sexual assault.

Lawyer Tom Mesereau delivered a blistering opening statement Tuesday in Cosby’s retrial. He told jurors that accuser Andrea Constand wasn’t attracted to Cosby, but was “madly in love” with his fame and money.

He said she “hit the jackpot” when he paid her $3.4 million to settle a civil lawsuit over allegations he drugged and molested her in 2004.

Prosecutors said it was Cosby who betrayed Constand’s trust by giving her pills and then assaulting her.

Security was stepped up outside of the courthouse in suburban Philadelphia Tuesday after a topless protester jumped over a barricade Monday and ran toward Cosby.

He was escorted into the courthouse by an attorney and his spokesman and surrounded by five sheriff’s deputies. Another row of barricades was also added to the walkway.

Monday’s protester did not reach Cosby and he was unharmed. She was a member of a European feminist group known for staging topless protests and appeared as a child on “The Cosby Show.”

Cosby’s first trial last spring ended with the jury hopelessly deadlocked. His retrial is expected to last a month. He faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch