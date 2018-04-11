CBS 2(Credit: Waterford Crystal) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on […]
WCBS 880(Credit: Waterford Crystal) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click […]
1010 WINS(Credit: Waterford Crystal) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no […]
WFAN(Credit: Waterford Crystal) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station […]
WLNY(Credit: Waterford Crystal) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New […]
Filed Under:Jersey City, Local TV

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lawyers for two Jersey City police officers facing criminal charges in an alleged fight over a pizza delivery say the matter has been blown out of proportion because it was caught on video.

Officers Rodney Clark and Courtney Solomon briefly appeared before a Hudson County judge Wednesday morning.

Cell phone video captured the on-duty officers confronting a Domino’s manager on March 27.

Authorities say the pizza shop received an online complaint from one of the on-duty officers over a delivery issue. Witnesses alleged that the officers arrived and threatened, grabbed and dragged the store manager.

The officers’ lawyers said the charges should be remanded to municipal court, The Jersey Journal reported. They also claim the charges were filed due to recent legal issues their department has faced.

The officers, who joined the force in 2015, have been suspended without pay and face charges including terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The Domino’s manager did not press charges, but the Hudson County prosecutor still took up the case.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch