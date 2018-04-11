JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lawyers for two Jersey City police officers facing criminal charges in an alleged fight over a pizza delivery say the matter has been blown out of proportion because it was caught on video.

Officers Rodney Clark and Courtney Solomon briefly appeared before a Hudson County judge Wednesday morning.

Cell phone video captured the on-duty officers confronting a Domino’s manager on March 27.

Authorities say the pizza shop received an online complaint from one of the on-duty officers over a delivery issue. Witnesses alleged that the officers arrived and threatened, grabbed and dragged the store manager.

The officers’ lawyers said the charges should be remanded to municipal court, The Jersey Journal reported. They also claim the charges were filed due to recent legal issues their department has faced.

The officers, who joined the force in 2015, have been suspended without pay and face charges including terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The Domino’s manager did not press charges, but the Hudson County prosecutor still took up the case.

