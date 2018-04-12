NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The embattled president of the Long Island Rail Road has reportedly announced he is resigning this week.

Patrick Nowakowski is walking away from his position, effective Friday, after four years at the helm.

The move comes less than a month after being slammed by the state comptroller for “unacceptable performance” and following endless complaints from fed up and frustrated commuters.

Last month, Nowakowski unveiled a Performance Improvement Plan that outlined goals for the rail road, including better maintenance, infrastructure upgrades and communication with customers.

In a statement to Newsday, Nowakowski said: “I’m pleased with the direction the railroad is headed under the Performance Improvement Plan, and I decided that now was a good time to step aside and allow new leadership to continue the progress we’ve begun to make on improving customer service.”

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota thanked Nowakowski in a statement to Newsday “for his service to LIRR customers and his steady and evenhanded leadership of the railroad at a time when external events caused challenges for the railroad, particularly Amtrak’s renewal of tracks and infrastructure at Penn Station that the entire LIRR depends on.”

In a statement, Sen. Todd Kaminsky said LIRR riders “deserve a new leader who will demand immediate reform and who will level with and speak directly to them.”

“Tough and no-nonsense leadership is needed urgently for one of the most important commuter rail systems in the country,” Kaminsky said.

Last year, the LIRR had the worst on-time performance in 18 years. According to the state audit, in 2017 more than 21,000 trains were late, canceled or terminated — a 20 percent increase from the year before.