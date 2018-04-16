NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York state’s call center for tax filing information is extending its hours to answer last-minute questions.

The tax filing deadline is Tuesday.

The state Department of Taxation and Finance is extending the hours of its Income Tax Call Center until 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

On the final two days of the income tax filing season, our Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7:30 p.m. to answer last-minute filing questions. pic.twitter.com/skMi2JMURG — NYS Tax Dept (@NYSTaxDept) April 13, 2018

The call center’s usual hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number is 518-457-5181.

State tax officials say the call center has answered more than 316,000 tax return questions this year and expects to answer 28,000 more over the last two days.

The usual deadline is April 15, which this year fell on a Sunday. Taxes aren’t due Monday because it’s a holiday in Washington D.C.

Emancipation Day marks the day President Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves in the nation’s capital.

