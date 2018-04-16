ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The search continues on Long Island for a man who police say is wanted for allegedly stalking a child.

It happened in the area of N. Forest Avenue and Maple Avenue in Rockville Centre last Tuesday.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was walking to her bus stop when the man approached her and tried to get her to leave with him. When she refused, police say he showed her a handgun and a knife in his waistband.

That’s when police say the girl ran towards students and parents standing at the bus stop and the suspect took off on foot.

Police say the man has been seen near Francis F. Wilson Elementary School.

Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.